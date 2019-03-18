Journalism contest seeks best consumer reporting

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club wants to see your best work in consumer journalism from 2018, both in print and broadcast for the Club's annual journalism contest.

These awards recognize excellence in reporting on consumer topics. Judges will look more favorably on solution-oriented or strategic-oriented pieces that prompt action by consumers, the community, the government or an individual. The deadline to enter is Monday, April 15.

The categories are for (1) newspapers; (2) periodicals (including magazines, journals, newsletters and online reporting); (3) and broadcast (including network, syndicates, cable and broadcast TV and radio stations).

Entries can be a single article or broadcast or a series of related articles or broadcasts that will be judged as a unit. If the entry is a continuing series, no more than five examples should be submitted. Include a letter detailing how the piece or series resulted in action by consumers, the government, the community or an individual.

The winner of each prize gets $750.

The Club, a national leader among journalism organizations, encourages those with excellent consumer journalism entries to send them in to the contest. Details on the different awards categories and how to enter the contest can be found by clicking here.

Entrants are encouraged to enter online, but if you prefer, the Club will accept mailed entries postmarked by the deadline. The fee is $60 per entry, with no charge for Club members. The awards will be presented at a dinner this summer at the Club.

For more information, contact Will Lester at wjlester@aol.com or call 1-410-271-7020.

SOURCE National Press Club

