Journalists Honored At Times Square New Year's Eve As The International Event Celebrated Press Freedom

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, an esteemed group of journalists, representing domestic and international media outlets, helped ring in the new year in Times Square, and were honored as the Special Guests of Times Square New Year's Eve.

As the event's official Special Guests, the group appeared on stage with the evening's Charity Honoree, the Committee to Protect Journalists, just before midnight to push the crystal button that signaled the lowering of the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball. The moment – seen by billions around the world – officially began the 60-second countdown to the New Year. The group included representatives from CNN, Fox News, CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The New York Times, TIME, Rappler (Philippines), Bloomberg, Reuters, all accompanied by Joel Simon, Executive Director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Official Charity Honoree of Times Square New Year's Eve, will join the group onstage.

"While 2018 was wild and — in Times Square at least — wet, celebrating press freedom with the Committee to Protect Journalists and representatives of some of the world's great media organizations was a welcome and wishful way to start the New Year," said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance.

"Journalists in the United States and around the world faced some serious challenges in the last year," said Joel Simon, Executive Director of the Committee to Protect Journalists. "And so it was inspiring to see so many journalists welcome 2019 by standing together to support an essential principle of American democracy -- press freedom."

About Times Square New Year's Eve:

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment are the organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge, and distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture, and urban life. Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times Square and the New Year's Eve Ball.

