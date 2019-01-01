Journalists Honored At Times Square New Year's Eve As The International Event Celebrated Press Freedom
Esteemed Group of Journalists Gathered On Stage to Press Button that Signaled Lowering of Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball and Led to 60 Second Countdown to 2019
Jan 01, 2019, 17:47 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, an esteemed group of journalists, representing domestic and international media outlets, helped ring in the new year in Times Square, and were honored as the Special Guests of Times Square New Year's Eve.
As the event's official Special Guests, the group appeared on stage with the evening's Charity Honoree, the Committee to Protect Journalists, just before midnight to push the crystal button that signaled the lowering of the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball. The moment – seen by billions around the world – officially began the 60-second countdown to the New Year. The group included representatives from CNN, Fox News, CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The New York Times, TIME, Rappler (Philippines), Bloomberg, Reuters, all accompanied by Joel Simon, Executive Director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Official Charity Honoree of Times Square New Year's Eve, will join the group onstage.
"While 2018 was wild and — in Times Square at least — wet, celebrating press freedom with the Committee to Protect Journalists and representatives of some of the world's great media organizations was a welcome and wishful way to start the New Year," said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance.
"Journalists in the United States and around the world faced some serious challenges in the last year," said Joel Simon, Executive Director of the Committee to Protect Journalists. "And so it was inspiring to see so many journalists welcome 2019 by standing together to support an essential principle of American democracy -- press freedom."
