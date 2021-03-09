Journera Named One of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, the real-time data exchange platform for creating more seamless travel, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's Most Innovative Companies list features businesses from 29 countries across all sectors of the economy. Journera was ranked globally as one of the 10 most innovative companies in the travel sector.

"We appreciate Fast Company's recognition of our role in driving a future for seamless travel," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO, Journera. "I am proud of our team, our commercial partners and our investors who are aligned behind the idea that connecting the traveler's journey – across air, lodging, transportation and more – helps brands create more meaningful experiences and deeper customer relationships."

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021.

Journera's commercial partners include United Airlines, American Airlines, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and many others. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 50 percent of all travel in the U.S. For more information about Journera, visit www.journera.com.

About Journera

Journera is a technology company that provides a secure, real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel journeys. Through its platform, Journera creates a complete view of the traveler's journey in real-time, enabling travel-related companies to create better travel experiences that drive increased loyalty and direct engagement with customers. For more information, visit www.journera.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Media Contact:

Journera Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Journera