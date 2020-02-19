Journey Named Finalist for Two Prestigious Industry Awards

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Journey Inc. is a finalist for two prestigious awards at the upcoming Enterprise Connect Conference , where the company will unveil its first-of-its-kind Trusted Identity Platform. The platform, which transforms the way businesses securely verify the identity of their customers, is a finalist for the most significant innovation in customer experience technology as well as the overall award for excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry.

The Journey Trusted Identity Platform makes it simple for businesses to build trusted long-term relationships with their customers based on a foundation of verified identity – solving simultaneously for security, privacy, and user experience. Journey's Identity Platform marries an ecosystem of best-in-class partners – including identity and payment, document verification and multi factor biometrics partners – with a patent-pending Zero Knowledge network architecture that individually encrypts customer information. The result is that customers get fast, elegant, secure interactions with companies that are far superior customer service experiences. In turn, companies are able to virtually eliminate fraud, successfully protect the privacy of their customers, dramatically reduce friction in customer interactions, significantly increase customer satisfaction, and future-proof their systems for compliance with both security and privacy regulations.

"Being named a finalist for these awards is a major validation of how impactful our technology is for businesses and their customers. Until now, companies have had to make painful tradeoffs between security measures and the quality of the customer experience. Those tradeoffs lead to interactions that are frustrating for customers while also having a long list of disadvantages for companies," said Brett Shockley, CEO of Journey. "Our platform changes all of that."

Shockley added: "Journey's platform is a game changer because it eliminates those difficult choices between security and customer experience. Companies can now have a 'no compromises' approach to security, privacy and authentication while also providing consumers with an experience that aligns with the kind of optimized user experience that brands are striving for."

About Journey.ai, Inc.:

Journey reduces operating costs, eliminates fraud, and improves user experience in the contact center and beyond by fundamentally solving digital identity from the network up throughout the complete user-journey. More details will emerge on the patent-pending, and industry changing, zero-knowledge network when the company emerges from stealth mode in spring 2020. For more information, visit www.journey.ai .

