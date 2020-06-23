Journey Unveils Award-Winning Trusted Identity Platform; Fundamentally Transforming Customer Experience, Security and Economics of Digital and Contact Center Interactions

DENVER, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Journey is announcing a new way to verify customer identity and secure digital customer interactions using an award-winning and patent-pending "Zero Knowledge" network-based approach. It is the first and only platform that solves for privacy, security, and customer experience simultaneously, which unlocks huge improvements in customer satisfaction, fraud prevention, and major operational and cost efficiencies for businesses.

Central to Journey's solution is a cryptographic concept called Zero Knowledge, which allows an individual to prove something to be true without revealing the details. Journey brings this technique to agent-caller interactions leveraging the customer's smartphone and the existing enterprise mobile app to make it possible to request, verify, and share sensitive details, from a Social Security Number to a credit card payment, with the agent only ever seeing a pass/fail on their screen.

Because no sensitive personal information ever actually travels to, or is seen by, an agent or the contact center infrastructure, the customer's data and privacy is highly protected. In addition, the enterprise saves millions on fraud prevention, regulatory compliance and time previously wasted on establishing identity in old-fashioned ways that weren't all that secure to begin with and irritated customers and agents alike.

With over 1 million contact center agents now working from home in the U.S., the need for Zero Knowledge has dramatically increased with agents now hearing credit card and health data while sitting at their kitchen tables. Journey's solution eliminates that risk and cuts at least one minute out of the average call, but this varies significantly depending on the type of interaction. For example, a new account creation at a financial institution can take days or weeks with significant back and forth. By contrast, Journey's solution enables that same account to be opened in less than 5 minutes because the platform and Zero Knowledge network enable identity verification, document verification, digital signatures, and payment processing all in the same interaction.

Journey's Trusted Identity Platform is flexible and easy to deploy. Businesses who have invested in identity point solutions are able to easily integrate them onto Journey's platform, thereby supercharging them with Zero Knowledge capabilities and allowing strategic usage of those capabilities where needed. Journey's platform can be deployed with or without an enterprise mobile app, solving critical business needs from trusted identity to Zero Knowledge agent-customer interactions and transactions.

"Verified identity is at the core of a Trusted Digital Relationship between a business and their customers, yet it has been, for the most part, a broken process. Companies waste a customer's time with a lot of silly questions that provide little security, broadly expose their data to contact center agents, copy their data into databases that are honeypots for hackers, and spend millions of dollars on a patchwork quilt of technology and process Band-Aids," says Journey CEO Brett Shockley. "We took a step back and fundamentally rethought the approach, inventing a Zero Knowledge network solution that cares for a customer's information while making it simple to use it to deliver a highly personalized and streamlined customer experience throughout the customer journey lifecycle."

Journey's solution provides a broad array of operational and economic benefits, including:

99.98% reduction in synthetic fraud, upending hacker economics

Saving 30 - 120 seconds per call

Saving at least $1 per call

per call Increasing outbound right-party connect rates by up to 10x

Enabling secure work from anywhere agents allowing flexible staffing models proven to increase retention rates

Easy integration with existing identity, payment & transaction tools

All-in savings on compliance, fraud, time, and operational efficiency can mean saving up to $25,000 per agent, per year.

Journey's platform has already been recognized as a game-changer by one of the most respected organizations in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry. Enterprise Connect recently named Journey's Trusted Identity Platform the winner of its Best of Enterprise Connect and Best Innovation in Customer Experience awards, which recognize major innovations that will have a significant impact on customer service and experience.

Journey has strong market traction already, with over a dozen top Contact Center platform, integrator, reseller and technology partners successfully selling Journey's Identity solutions into customers in financial services, business process outsourcing, retail and more.

For more information and to see a live demo of Journey's many use cases in action, please join a webinar Journey is hosting today to officially exit stealth mode, featuring Sheila McGee-Smith, the preeminent expert on contact center trends, and Brett Shockley, Journey's co-founder and CEO. To register for today's webinar or to view an archived version after today, visit www.journey.ai/launch .

About Journey:

Journey's Trusted Identity Platform is the first and only trusted identity platform and network solution that allows companies to eliminate customer friction while also dramatically lowering fraud, reducing operating costs, and lessening the risk of data breaches. Journey's solution will transform both inbound and outbound customer interactions for enterprises in industries such as contact centers, healthcare, retail, financial services and business process outsourcing (BPO). For more information, visit www.journey.ai .

