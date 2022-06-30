JourneyTEAM Announces New Dynamics 365 Sales Sherpa Program

DRAPER, Utah, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JourneyTEAM is excited to kick off its first Dynamics 365 Sales Sherpa program on August 15th, 2022. JourneyTEAM has offered other Sherpa programs in the past but is thrilled to offer Dynamics 365 Sales in this unique way as it is versatile in improving businesses of any industry and size, and is very crucial to business growth. Learn if this rapid-implementation approach is right for you by understanding what it is in detail, the offerings included, and the benefits it can bring to your business.

The Sherpa Program at JourneyTEAM is a quick-start, guided implementation approach for Businesses that are looking for rapid adoption and have IT resources to do some of the heavy lifting. JourneyTEAM developers and architects are here to provide additional training and any needed customized adoption help. The Dynamics 365 Sales Sherpa Program will take place over six weeks, with continued support options even after adoption/go-live. When adopting Dynamics 365 through this implementation approach, you will gain valuable insight into your sales and order processes and clarity on how to improve in those areas.

The Dynamics 365 Sales Sherpa program is jam-packed with resources and offerings you need to successfully implement Dynamics 365 Sales into your organization. The program includes 1:1 sessions with our experienced architects, scheduled office hours, and access to a community of others implementing Dynamics 365 Sales alongside you. The workshops JourneyTEAM offers range from a variety of topics including automating the data collecting process, solution management, effective reporting, setting up the lead-to-cash sales process, and much more.

Implementing Dynamics 365 through the Sherpa program can give your business the foundation for growth it will need for years to come. By tracking your sales data and processes efficiently, users can have easy access to needed data and make important data-driven decisions. The Dynamics 365 Sales Sherpa program at JourneyTEAM is a great way to adopt the tool quickly, with expert guidance, and at a fraction of the cost.

If you are interested in learning more about the Dynamics 365 Sales Sherpa program, please visit our webpage or contact a solutions specialist today.

About JourneyTEAM

JourneyTEAM is an award-winning, Gold-Certified Microsoft Partner that specializes in all three Microsoft Clouds: Modern Workplace, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft Business Applications, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.

JourneyTEAM is dedicated to helping customers achieve a competitive advantage by identifying the best solutions and services that accommodate their business needs. JourneyTEAM provides consultation, training, and implementation in the United States, developing and deploying connected business technology solutions that help leading global companies across several industries, including Finance, Manufacturing, and Healthcare get to market faster and achieve continued success.

There are not many Business Technology Consultants that offer the depth of experience across Microsoft tools such as Microsoft 365, Azure, and Dynamics 365, within one unified team. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, JourneyTEAM maintains a strong expertise in the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, strong services, and unparalleled value to their customers.

