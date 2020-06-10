Jovial Foods, Inc. Launches First Organic Grain & Gluten Free Cassava Pasta on the Market

Jovial Grain Free Cassava Pasta is certified organic and gluten free, grain free, Paleo, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free of the top 8 allergens. Jovial Cassava Pasta is also free of all legumes, gums and has no added starches. Available in five shapes: Spaghetti, Fusilli, Penne, Elbows, and Orzo.

Jovial is known for its rapid growth in the gluten free pasta and organic pasta categories, outpacing national averages in both the conventional and natural channels.

Jovial Founder, Carla Bartolucci, has watched the consumer interest in grain free products grow over the past decade. Keeping with the jovial mission of sustainable farming, cassava grows in marginal soil with little water, and produces more calories per acre than wheat and corn, making it a staple for over half a billion people worldwide. Bartolucci found that cassava could make a delicious, high-fiber, and nutrient-dense pasta that satisfies like real pasta.

"It can be overwhelming to find foods that make you feel good and taste great when you cannot eat gluten, grains or other allergens," said Bartolucci. "I love creating products that can do both and that allow those with food intolerances to eat freely. I like to think of jovial Cassava Pasta as pasta for everybody."

Bartolucci lives in Italy where she oversees production and is committed to providing quality products with the best organic ingredients. Jovial's cassava is sustainably sourced and 100% organic. Jovial's pasta artisans are masters at their craft of producing gluten free pasta that has the same al dente texture as pasta made with wheat. They create allergen-friendly, ancient varietal and artisan crafted foods that are manufactured in Italy and grown by small-scale farmers, all hand-picked by Carla herself.

Jovial Grain Free Cassava Pasta is available at jovialfoods.com and on shelves at grocery stores nationwide at Sprouts, Wegmans, Heinen's starting in May 2020 and more coming soon.

About Jovial Foods, Inc.

Jovial Foods, Inc. was founded by Carla Bartolucci and her husband Rodolfo in 2010 after discovering that their daughter's health issues were attributed to a sensitivity to modern wheat and gluten. Jovial creates allergen-friendly, ancient varietal, and artisan crafted foods that are manufactured in Italy and grown by small-scale farmers, all hand-picked by Carla herself. Additional jovial products such as einkorn flour, gluten free flour, brown rice pasta, cookies, crackers, beans, and tomatoes can also be found at jovialfoods.com.

