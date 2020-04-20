Joy Backer Kete Joins Fish & Richardson

Kete has experience in multimillion-dollar global IP disputes in district court and at the International Trade Commission. Her expertise includes preparing witnesses for depositions and trial; assisting with direct and cross examinations of key witnesses; drafting complaints, dispositive motions, claim construction briefs, pre-trial motions, evidentiary objections, and discovery motions; and coordinating offensive and defensive discovery strategy in multi-jurisdictional matters. She has first- or second-chaired nearly 20 depositions including the depositions of senior executives, inventors, corporate designees, experts, and third-party fact witnesses.

"We are always looking for strong litigation talent to add to our deep intellectual property bench," said Kurt Glitzenstein, Litigation Practice Group Leader at Fish. "Fish is well-known for our investment in our next generation of IP trial lawyers, and we are excited to have Joy join our team."

Kete received her J.D., summa cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 2015, where she was the lead articles editor for the Suffolk University Law Review. She received her B.A. from Vassar College in 2012. She served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Magistrate Judge Judith Dein in the U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts in 2013.

Fish & Richardson, the premier global intellectual property law firm, is trusted by the world's most innovative and influential companies. From patent, trademark, and copyright prosecution and counseling to our full-service litigation practice, we work together to provide our clients with exceptional advocacy across the life cycle of intellectual property needs in the U.S. and around the world. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe, and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

