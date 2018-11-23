Joy Familytech Offers the Gift of Good Habits

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids are exposed to many distractions these days, and parents too! It's becoming harder to focus and maintain structure in the family. It often leads to power struggles, nagging and stress.

Octopus Watch is the first icon-based watch that teaches kids good habits and the concept of time.

The Octopus Watch Motion Edition is the first icon-based watch that empowers kids by teaching good habits and the concept of time, while also encouraging them to stay active with its new fitness tracker.

It's a watch that young kids can read and understand. It's a scheduler that fosters responsibility, independence, and self-esteem. It's an assistant that helps parents prioritize their expectations and stay consistent with daily routines.

JOY Familytech created this product to help parents create stress-free days and spend more precious quality time with their children. Their mission is to help parents cultivate autonomy & self-esteem in their children so they will be happier, healthier, and better able to enjoy the world around them.

The Octopus Watch's easy setup and library of 2000+ icons helps parents create the perfect schedule for their child. With the new Octopus Watch Motion Edition, parents can now track their child's physical activity and more. Octopus Watch Motion Edition comes with a charging station that is also a nightlight and a wake up time light.

With its Octopus Watch at $39.99 for a limited time, JOY Familytech looks forward to helping even more families build good habits and overcome daily challenges. The Octopus Watch is available for purchase at www.octopus.watch, on Amazon and at Target stores nationwide.

About

JOY Familytech, the innovative brand behind the Octopus Watch, is run by a dedicated team with backgrounds in child development, engineering, business and communications. Their mission is to create amazing technology that promotes independence and self-esteem while also helping families spend more quality time together.

