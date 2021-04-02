Joy M. Feinberg is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CHICAGO, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy M. Feinberg is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for her outstanding achievements in the field of law and her professional excellence as the Managing Partner at Feinberg Sharma P. C.

Joy M. Feinberg

Proudly serving Chicago and its surrounding counties, Feinberg Sharma (FS) is a renowned divorce and family law firm dedicated to achieving your goals. The dynamic attorneys demonstrate the highest level of motivation and compassion while offering seasoned intuition and keen insight. Feinberg Sharma represents business owners; "C" suite and highly compensated senior management; physicians, lawyers, nurses, and other professionals; rising executives and administrators; teachers and their spouses or partners. Experienced in every area of divorce and divorce-related family matters, the highly dedicated attorneys can help with a wide array of issues from International Child Abduction (Hague) matters; Parenting/Custody issues to business valuation; maintenance/alimony and child support; income division to pensions and retirement plan and executive compensation plan division.

Having devoted 41 years of legal service, Attorney Joy M. Feinberg is a fierce and focused advocate for individuals of wealth who are contemplating or are in the midst of a divorce. She has built and maintained a commendable reputation for leading and consulting with highly reputable organizations and institutions. Committed to her clients' divorce goals, Ms. Feinberg is a partner at Feinberg Sharma P.C., in Chicago, Illinois, where she focuses her practice on family law, particularly complex issues faced by business owners and high-level executives. She utilizes her substantial experience with the financial aspects of divorce to understand and explain tax-driven financial solutions, executive compensation, perquisites, and will propose creative parenting plans.

Ms. Feinberg earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Illinois. Then she received her Juris Doctor Degree from DePaul University College of Law. She holds a license to practice law before all Illinois state and several Illinois federal courts.

An active member of the legal community, Ms. Feinberg is the founder of Women Empowering Women, a program to train female divorce lawyers on the vast array of financial knowledge required of sophisticated divorce practitioners. She has also served in several leadership positions for the Illinois State Bar Association, the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, the International Academy of Family Lawyers, and the Mediation Council of Illinois. She continues to serve on the Advocate editorial board of the American Bar Association's Family Law Section. Moreover, Ms. Feinberg frequently writes and lectures on divorce and family law topics for legal publications and organizations.

As a testament to her professional excellence, Ms. Feinberg is the recipient of several awards, including the Michael Cohen Award and the Samuel S. Berger Award. She was also awarded Fellow of the Year twice by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, selected to Super Lawyers, 2006-2021, and Illinois Top 50 Women. She has recently been listed in The Best Lawyers in America© since 2016 Family Law and ranked as 1 of the 100 best family law trial lawyers in the US by the American College of Family Trial Lawyers.

In her spare time, Ms. Feinberg and her husband, Greg, enjoy traveling the world and collecting art.

To learn more, please visit https://fsfamlaw.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

