Joy of Life Works Hard to Build a Loving and Caring Community in the Past Two Years

The founder of Joy of Life , Joy Millan, summarized the company's growth and development as an exciting journey. She said that, over the past two years, Joy of Life invested in the optimization of the company's internal system and established a more efficient working process. For example, Joy of Life upgraded the pairing system and successfully helped people start their surrogacy journeys. In addition, the company continues to improve the quality of its services so that Joy of Life will stay at the top of this business.

Joy of Life's success and progress also depended on its sincere and thorough care for surrogate mothers. To make the best matches, the company provides surrogate mothers a chance to pick their favorites. And, during the surrogacy process, surrogates would be provided with not only comprehensive care from doctors and nutritionists but also many enjoyable ways to communicate and connect with each other. For example, a dinner party was held for surrogate mothers this June. During the event, surrogate mothers and staff members from Joy of Life shared their surrogacy experiences and stories, as well as pregnancy knowledge. Moreover, Joy of Life continues to support surrogate mothers in different ways even after the surrogacy is completed.

For surrogate mothers, besides the support from Joy of Life, care from intended parents is also a major part of the program. Recently a couple of intended parents working with Joy of Life came all the way to the United States from Asia with presents just to support their surrogate. This kind of support and inclusiveness is what makes this community bond so closely.

As a professional surrogacy company, Joy of Life has been growing and achieved a series of milestones over the past two years. Despite the clutter of the surrogacy market, Joy of Life has always stuck to its original goal: Building a loving and supportive environment for both intended parents and surrogate mothers and continuing to give the joy of life.

