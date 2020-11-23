Joya Ganguly, M.D., FACP is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

TROY, Mich., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its locations in Dearborn, Detroit, and Southfield, Michigan, Heart & Vascular Institute is proud to deliver the highest standard of cardiovascular care to patients ranging from adolescents to adults of all ages. Their highly trained providers offer state-of-the-art evaluations to identify early heart disease and perform interventional procedures to resolve complex cardiovascular concerns. Pacemakers and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) are available for patients with arrhythmia. Patients receive expert guidance needed to protect their devices and every other step along the way before or after surgery. Heart & Vascular Institute also offers rehabilitation to help patients regain their independence after a heart attack and features a fully accredited lab, rated No. 1 in the state of Michigan.



Board-Certified Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Ganguly has impressively garnered 21 years of extensive training and professional experience managing cardiovascular conditions using minimally invasive treatments. Specializing in cardiac electrophysiology, she is well-known for delivering state-of-the-art treatments to patients throughout Dearborn, Detroit, and Southfield, Michigan. In her current role at Heart & Vascular Institute, she monitors and operates the device clinic ensuring that each patient receives in-depth care and personalized attention. In doing so, she performs ablations and manages anti-arrhythmic drugs and offers her skills in removing or replacing implanted devices. Dr. Ganguly's devotion to providing expert guidance is by making sure her patients make knowledgeable decisions about their care through one-on-one attention and ongoing support.



Dr. Ganguly's acclaimed career began after graduating from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan. She later completed her residency through Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago. Soon thereafter, she became Board Certified in Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). During her early medical studies, Dr. Ganguly developed a passion for cardiovascular medicine, which led to fellowships at Detroit Medical Center in cardiology and the University of Utah in clinical electrophysiology.



To stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Ganguly maintains an active membership with the American Medical Association.



For further information, please visit https://www.heartteam.com/.

