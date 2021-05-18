Joyce Foundation Announces 2021 Joyce Award Winners and Open Call for $75,000 Grant

The 2021 awardees are: Sydney Chatman with Congo Square Theatre Company, Daniel Minter with Lynden Sculpture Garden, Kameelah Janan Rasheed with FRONT International, and SANTIAGO X with Chicago Public Art Group. For more information on artist projects, please visit www.joycefdn.org .

The only regional program dedicated to supporting artists of color in major Great Lakes cities, the Joyce Foundation has awarded more than $3.7 million to the development of 72 new works of visual, performing, and multidisciplinary art presented in collaboration with arts and community organizations in the Great Lakes region. While the foundation's grantmaking has a regional focus, its work has national impact, demonstrating the capacity of the arts to inspire and mobilize social change.

The Joyce Awards has helped advance the careers of emerging and mid-career BIPOC artists working across disciplines. Past recipients include Bill T. Jones, Kaneza Schaal, Nick Cave, Theaster Gates, Seitu Jones, Julie Mehretu, Kyle Abraham, Aparna Ramaswamy, Rosy Simas, Nari Ward, Sanford Biggers, and Camille A. Brown.

Applications for 2022 Joyce Awards

Applications for the 2022 Joyce Awards will open on June 1, 2021, with letters of inquiry due September 13, 2021. There will be a Technical Assistance Information Session on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 12 p.m. CST that will offer guidance on the application process. For more information, please visit www.joycefdn.org or contact: [email protected].

The Joyce Foundation will host a virtual panel featuring all four artist awardees on Thursday, June 10 at 4 p.m. CST. The artists will discuss their projects and the awards' impact in a conversation moderated by Heinz Endowments Arts and Culture Program Officer Shaunda McDill. Register at Eventbrite [https://bit.ly/3hsrfT5].

SOURCE The Joyce Foundation

Related Links

http://www.joycefdn.org

