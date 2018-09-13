Joymain Beauty Presents Global Exhibition, "The Beauty of China"

"Beauty of China" and "Day of China" at CN Tower

CN Tower, a landmark in Canada, held a special "Day of China". Joymain Beauty delivered a present for China-Canada Year of Tourism 2018 with 1000 pictographic characters of "Mei", meaning "beauty" in Chinese, at the exhibition.

In July 2018, Joymain Beauty launched the artistic movement "The Beauty of China" with Chinese netizens. For this movement, the pictographic character was chosen as the starting point and photos of "beauty of China in your eyes" from Chinese netizens were taken as the inspiration. Well-known character artist Chen Fei created 1000 characters "Mei" styled in artistic shapes, presenting the infinite beauty of China through finite characters.

100,000 Chinese netizens created together, an artist condensed it to its essence

The artistic movement involved 113,810 Chinese netizens and accumulated 313,294 photos. The photos portray many subjects including China's landscape, neighborhoods, kinship, innovation, science and technology, food, history, nature, architecture, humanity, and other scenes of beauty in China. Then, artist Chen Fei completed the 1000 pictographic characters of "Mei" shown at the exhibition through profound analysis of the photos, sketches and computer drawings, and endless tweaks and adjustments.

Joymain Beauty hopes that people around the world can see, experience, and love the beauty of China through these little Chinese characters.

Setting out from Canada and journeying across the world, showing the beauty of China

The exhibition is presented through paper sculpture art, a technique originating from the Han Dynasty, and some of the netizens who took part in the collection went to Canada to share their "Beauty of China" with foreigners from all over the world.

Hundreds of "Chinese Beauties" wearing traditional Chinese clothing, the cheongsam, also made an appearance at the exhibition and attracted much attention.

The "Mei" exhibition chose CN Tower to be the first stop on its journey to see the world, but this just a beginning for Joymain Beauty. Joymain Beauty is dedicated to the aspect of beauty and seeks to push this beauty out into the world. Friends worldwide are invited to visit China and experience its beauty for themselves.

Meanwhile, the "Mei" exhibition is preparing to journey to its next stop.

SOURCE Joymain Beauty