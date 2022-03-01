Joyride selects Element to provide operators with a new option for smart micromobility hardware

ATLANTA and EUROPE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global micromobility technology leader Joyride today announces its partnership with Element to offer its smart hardware to Joyride's shared mobility operators.

Micromobility operators in more than 180 markets use Joyride's white-label software to launch and manage their fleets of scooters, bikes, e-bikes and mopeds. The opportunity to source Element's hardware provides Joyride's customers with the ability to innovate with new hardware technology to provide their riders with easy, fun and enjoyable experiences. The advantage is Element has scooter and electric-assist bike inventory available now for distribution in North America and Europe.

Micromobility use has seen a tremendous spike over the past two years, and shared mobility operators have been challenged to increase fleet sizes and launch in new markets due to product selection and availability stemming from worldwide supply chain challenges.

Through Element, Joyride's customers will be able to access a breadth of products including several versions of stand-up e-scooters, sit-down e-scooters, e-bikes, mopeds and pedal bikes. The technology advancements Element has designed and brought to market are currently not available in other products. Element has optimized its supply chain to have products available immediately while also providing quick production and logistics options.

"We're excited to partner with Joyride as they continue to evolve their software platform and offer their operators easy and innovative ways to scale their businesses,'" said Phil Hallstedt, Director of Partnerships for Element. "We know that offering new technology and more importantly the ability to deploy quickly is a key advantage for Joyride to be able to offer their operators."

"Our ability to facilitate the conversation between our operators and Element will yield quicker, stronger ROI for them," said Joyride Head of Partnerships Andrew Miles. "This partnership embodies our commitment to assist our operators to seamlessly launch, manage and grow their micromobility business."

For more information on Element click here

For more information on Joyride click here

For information about Element, contact:

Tiffany Bowar

EFO Ventures

[email protected].

SOURCE Element; Joyride