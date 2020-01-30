JP & Associates REALTORS® to Provide TransactionDesk, Powered by Lone Wolf, Nationwide

Lone Wolf's enterprise platform is built on TransactionDesk and brokerWOLF , the company's fully integrated transaction management and back office and accounting solutions, and houses top tools for forms, eSignature, file review, accounting, commissions, agent management, and business intelligence. The platform ensures that both agents and the back office, who historically have worked in siloes on transactions, can collaborate in real time. It also opens the door to a growing marketplace for agents and brokerages where they can connect a wide range of upstream and downstream services directly to their Lone Wolf platform.

With all of these tools available in one place, JPAR can dramatically increase the speed, accuracy, and simplicity of their franchise affiliates and brokerage transactions, extending these benefits to over 25,000 consumers in the coming year.

"We're proud to help JPAR bring a connected technology system to all of their locations," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "Too much of today's technology can't connect, leaving agents and brokers to cobble together a process beset by added data entry and time-consuming tasks. Our transaction and back office solutions connect agents and brokers to ensure their technology does for them what it needs to do: make their jobs simpler. It's wonderful to see our technology doing just that for JPAR."

JPAR is the country's fastest-growing 100% commission real estate firm in Texas according to REAL Trends, and in its first year of franchising, has already established franchise operations in 10 states. Mark Johnson, CEO of JPAR's corporate-owned offices, said: "The firm's decision to choose Lone Wolf comes after an extensive evaluation of the industry's leading technology providers based on a number of factors, including product functionality, flexibility, and future plans."

"We're so excited to provide Lone Wolf's enterprise platform to our family of companies, associates and customers," said JP Piccinini, Founder of JP & Associates and Chairman of Vesuvius Holdings, its parent company.

According to Johnson and Piccinini, the decision to choose Lone Wolf came from a strong belief in the company and its platform. Like JPAR, Lone Wolf is deeply committed to improving the overall experience for the consumer, the next generation of real estate professionals, franchise owners and the brokerage.

"We're confident that its platform, in the hands of our associates, will do exactly that," said Piccinini. "Working together, we can continue to revolutionize the real estate experience in Texas and across the United States."

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.3 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. The company offers an ecosystem of technology products designed to simplify the entire transaction process, including software for back office and transaction management. Each element of this ecosystem enables brokerages, agents, MLSs, and associations to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and increase opportunities for profitability. Lone Wolf's head office is located in Cambridge, ON, with additional offices in Dallas, TX, London, ON, and Fraser, MI.

About JP and Associates REALTORS®

At JP & Associates REALTORS®, we've built a company that focuses on putting agents first. Opening in 2011, JPAR is taking the real estate industry by storm and earning accolades such as Top 10 Hottest Franchise (according to Inc.), a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree (2019: #1004), and the Fastest Growing 100% Commission Brokerage and Franchise in the USA (according to Real Trends 500). Since offering franchise services in 2018, JPAR has expanded to 11 states in addition to the brokerage in Texas.



JPAR operates multiple offices across Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Texas is expanding nationwide and offers franchising opportunities for entrepreneurial real estate professionals.

To learn more about becoming an agent or franchising, visit www.jpar.com.

