JP Gonzalez Joins Ronin Technology Advisors

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronin Technology Advisors is pleased to announce it appointed JP González Vice President of Strategic Marketing. In his role, JP will empower customers to elevate their brands, stand-out in the market and accelerate their growth.

JP brings over 25 years of experience developing, launching and managing network services. Prior to Ronin, JP has been a leader for industry organizations including Windstream, Level 3, Qwest, and MCI. JP holds an MBA in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from Rice University, and a Master of Telecommunications from the University of Denver where he has also served as an adjunct professor. When he's not building and launching wildly successful telecommunication services, JP spends time with his family, working on his family farm in Ecuador, and serving as a safety team volunteer at the Great American Beer Festival.

"We are excited to have JP as a part of our team. His breadth and depth of product marketing experience, technical product knowledge and strategic thinking will bring about significant long-term value for our customers as they build and launch network services," said Jody Craft, Managing Partner at Ronin.

Today's network service providers are looking for greater returns on their investments. At Ronin, we believe having the right products and services, deployed in a scalable fashion is critical to unlocking a network's value. Ronin's experienced team can help customers address strategic target markets, develop and launch new products and position NSPs for growth.

"JP has an uncanny ability to identify a market, articulate a go-to-market strategy, and implement that vision. This will help our clients to rapidly scale, enable their sale teams, and accelerate their plans to be market leaders," said Steve Smith, Sr. Partner at Ronin.

About Ronin Technology Advisors:

Ronin is a leading telecommunications consulting provider. When you engage Ronin, you engage authentic career product developers, project managers, engineers, technology strategists, and sales executives who not only love networks, but have built their entire careers in them. We are not professional "consultants," we are people who have stood in our clients' shoes and felt the rumble of organizations at scale. We plan with the expectation of building, and we build with the expectation of how we would want to run or operate a project going forward. Using this we are able to help our clients evaluate their options and the associated risk, benefits and control as they move forward.

To learn why some of the world's leading network service providers have come to rely on Ronin visit https://roninpbr.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Steve Smith

303.678.1844 ext. 106

[email protected]

Linkedin

Twitter

SOURCE Ronin Technology Advisors

Related Links

https://roninpbr.com/

