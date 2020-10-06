J.P. Morgan and 55ip partner to deliver tax-efficient access to model portfolios

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management and 55ip are pleased to announce a new partnership providing advisors with the ability to easily and efficiently transition clients into J.P. Morgan model portfolios using 55ip's automated tax technology. The new co-branded solution also will help advisors deliver ongoing tax-smart trading and tax benefit reporting to their clients at scale.

The solution combines J.P. Morgan Asset Management's diversified portfolios, composed of ETFs and mutual funds, with 55ip's tax-smart investment strategy engine, delivering a more intuitive model portfolio selection and implementation experience through intelligent automation. Together, these capabilities will enable advisors to save time and drive better after-tax outcomes for their clients.

"As the adoption of models continues to gather steam, our partnership with 55ip will make it easier for advisors to transition to diversified model portfolios in a tax-efficient manner so they can focus on building their business and helping clients achieve their goals," said Andrea Lisher, Head of Americas Client, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "This new platform is testament to our continued focus on harnessing best-in-class technologies to improve the advisor experience and solve client needs."

"The growth of investment models is one of the key drivers of 'money-in-motion' in our industry, but tax considerations are a major barrier preventing advisors from driving better outcomes for clients," said Paul Gamble, CEO of 55ip. "Combining J.P. Morgan Asset Management's capabilities with 55ip's automated tax technology is an example of how the wealth management industry is moving forward, finding better ways to help more people."

Initially available to Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), the solution will be made available early next year to additional channels, allowing advisors and financial professionals to deliver tax-smart transition into J.P. Morgan model portfolios, as well as automated tax management and trading for clients. For advisors using the platform today, 55ip has helped to drive approximately double the assets in taxable accounts , and three- to six-times the average account size compared to incumbent platforms where advisors access models.1 Learn more here.

About 55ip

55ip is a financial technology company whose purpose is to break down barriers to financial progress. Financial advisors use 55ip's tax-smart investment strategy engine to dramatically improve their efficiency and effectiveness. 55ip's intuitive experience and intelligent automation elevate portfolio design and delivery, helping advisors save time and drive better outcomes for their clients. At the heart of the experience is 55ip's automated tax technology, which includes tax-smart transitions, management, and withdrawals.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.2 trillion (as of 30 June 2020), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity.

J.P Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the investment management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co and its affiliates worldwide.

55ip is the marketing name used by 55 Institutional Partners, LLC, an investment technology developer, and for investment advisory services provided by 55I, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser.

1 Average account balance in models with 55ip as of June 30, 2020.

