J.P. Morgan Asset Management Announces Liquidation of Six Exchange-Traded Funds

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the upcoming liquidation and dissolution of six exchange-traded funds: JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (JPEU), JPMorgan Long/Short ETF (JPLS), JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (JPMF), JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (JPGE), JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (JPHF), and JPMorgan Event Driven ETF (JPED) (collectively, the "Funds").

Shareholders of the Funds may sell their holdings of each Fund on NYSE Arca, Inc. ("NYSE Arca") until market close on the designated last day of trading (transaction fees from their broker-dealer may be incurred).

ETF Name Ticker Last Day of Trading Liquidation Date JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity

ETF JPEU 6/12/2020 6/19/2020 JPMorgan Long/Short ETF JPLS 6/12/2020 6/19/2020 JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF JPMF 6/12/2020 6/19/2020 JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF JPGE 6/19/2020 6/26/2020 JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF JPHF 6/19/2020 6/26/2020 JPMorgan Event Driven ETF JPED 6/19/2020 6/26/2020

Shares of JPEU, JPLS and JPMF will stop accepting creation orders from authorized participants after the close on June 12, 2020, and will be delisted ahead of market open on June 15, 2020. Additionally, shares of JPGE, JPHF, and JPED will stop accepting creation orders from authorized participants after the close on June 19, 2020, and will be delisted ahead of market open on June 22, 2020.

Shareholders who continue to hold shares of any of the Funds on the Funds' designated aforementioned liquidation date will receive a liquidating distribution of cash in the cash portion of their brokerage accounts equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares.

"We regularly monitor and evaluate our product lineup as market and economic conditions evolve," said Bryon Lake, Head of Americas ETF for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "This process allows us to optimize and scale our product offerings to better meet client objectives and market demand."

Shareholders who receive a liquidating distribution generally will recognize a capital gain or loss equal to the amount received for their shares over their adjusted basis in such shares if shares are held in taxable account, and should consult their tax advisor about the potential tax consequences.

