J.P. Morgan Launches New Liquidity Management Platform, Morgan Money

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of Morgan Money, a new institutional investing platform to replace the firm's existing Global Cash Portal. The platform delivers a real-time dashboard to invest, a single access point for operations, and enhanced risk management controls.

"Morgan Money is designed to deliver a seamless customer experience, centered on operational efficiency, end-to-end system integration, and effective controls," said Paula Stibbe, Global Head of Liquidity Sales. "The platform was designed for clients, by clients – embedding their needs and priorities into its core capabilities and functionality."

Three key features of the Morgan Money platform include:

A real-time dashboard to invest with ease

Quickly access information including trade entries and transaction processing



Access to more than 80 short-term investment solutions by JPMAM and other leading investment management firms

One access point for operational efficiency

Historical reporting and audit trail



Flexible Integration Services and other related solutions

Effective controls through active risk management

Automated compliance monitoring



Multiple levels of optional authentication



Ability to analyze a portfolio and potential investments with risk analytics

"The launch of Morgan Money further demonstrates our commitment to partnering with clients to develop tools that enable them to build stronger liquidity strategies. Technology is ever-changing and we are committed to creating transformative digital capabilities that deliver meaningful client outcomes today and into the future," concluded Paul Przybylski, Head of Product Strategy and Development.

To learn more about Morgan Money, please visit www.jpmorgan.com/morganmoney.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $1.7 trillion (as of March 31, 2019), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), and its affiliates worldwide.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Those businesses include, but are not limited to, J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, J.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management, Inc., and J.P. Morgan Asset Management (Canada), Inc.

J.P. Morgan Distribution Services, Inc., member of FINRA

Copyright 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management