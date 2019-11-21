JP Rangaswami Joins Leading Edge Forum

Rangaswami brings extensive industry knowledge from a variety of senior leadership roles, including Chief Data Officer and Group Head of Innovation (Deutsche Bank), Chief Scientist (Salesforce and BT) and Global CIO (Dresdner Kleinwort), to advise CXO teams on topics including innovation and future technologies, and contribute to LEF's research program.

"We are delighted to add JP to our team - his supreme knowledge and understanding of technology, the importance of data and the role of innovation for large enterprises, is going to be an invaluable asset," said Richard Davies, VP Strategic Advisory & MD, Leading Edge Forum.

Commenting on his appointment Rangaswami said, "Having worked with LEF as a client in previous roles, I am now extremely excited to be joining the team. LEF has a proven track record of helping organizations address specific challenges in the areas of IT modernization, transforming the enterprise and people transformation, and accelerating the business outcomes of technology-enabled change."

About LEF

Leading Edge Forum is one of the world's leading cross-industry think-tanks and is dedicated to helping clients reimagine their organisations and leadership for a tech-driven future. It has been evaluating major digital technology developments and shifts for over 30 years – and delivering insights on how these will redefine industries, organisations and the individuals that work within them. Learn more at https://www.leadingedgeforum.com

