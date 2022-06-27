JPAR® - REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES "THE SHIFTING MARKET PLAYBOOK"

The coaching and thought leadership event covered essential methods to generate business during a shifting market, including:

Five (5) slides every agent must have to educate buyers, sellers, and investors

Seven (7) plays every top agent runs to drive real results

Eight (8) referral strategies to generate more listings

JPAR® – Real Estate has developed a 'Shifting Market Playbook' space inside of their cloud-based, OneStop HUB, enabling agents with instant, real-time access to highly-valued resources and tools to confidently navigate a shifting real estate market.

"We are hyper-focused on mentoring and empowering our associates to build and sustain their businesses," said Shannon Ashkinos, Vice President of Connections and Career Services. "JPAR® was founded by top producers for top producers. Our goal is to continuously empower JPAR® sales professionals to stay on the leading edge through industry-leading coaching and training.

About JPAR® - Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 3,300 agents operating in 65 offices across 26 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.jpar.com .

Media Contact: Matt Gentile, [email protected]

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate