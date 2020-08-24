J.R. Dunn Jewelers Epic Billboard Proposal Giveaway

Patrick Callahan of Delray Beach, FL was the lucky winner. It was announced in March, but unfortunately COVID-19 forced him to reschedule his elaborate proposal multiple times. Patrick was proposing to the love of his life, Taylor, after six years of being together. One weekend in August, Taylor thought she was going for a birthday weekend trip down to the Florida Keys, but they made a pit stop at the Deering Estate in Miami—a beautiful oceanside historical 1920's estate and garden in Miami once home to Charles Deering. At the center of the Deering Estate exterior along the oceanside are two beautiful rows of palm trees, extending out onto the ocean. Patrick led Taylor to the center of this beautiful setting and proposed to her with a beautiful solitaire diamond engagement ring. She said yes!

After a celebration, the couple was driving up to a surprise dinner with all their closest family and friends, when they pass J.R. Dunn's billboard reading "Taylor, will you marry me? – Patrick" with one of their most coveted pictures together. Taylor was in absolute awe of the endless surprises Patrick had planned. Watch their proposal video to see her speechless reaction as they drove up! And it doesn't stop there… He even arranged a lift to take them up for a photoshoot in front of the billboard!

They continued the proposal with a weeklong journey down through the Keys, stopping at well-known locations along the way including the Cheeca Lodge & Spa in Islamorada, all the way down to their final destination of Key West, all with little surprises and family members along the way.

Patrick definitely "said it big" and proposed to Taylor in such a special way. A huge congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs. Callahan and cheers to many more special moments like this epic South Florida proposal.

Photos: Click here to download, photo credit below.

Photography credit: Christina Cernik Photography

Proposal Video: Click here to view.

Videography credit: JTC Films

About J.R. Dunn Jewelers

J.R. Dunn Jewelers is a second-generation luxury jeweler that has been family owned and operated since 1969—celebrating over 50 years of business. The flagship store is located in the heart of South Florida, well known for being an Official Rolex Jeweler as well as carrying the top designers in luxury jewelry and timepieces like John Hardy, Gucci, Breitling, Tag Heuer, Roberto Coin, and more. J.R. Dunn is one of the first successful omni-channel retailers in the industry, with a leading e-commerce website serving clients worldwide. J.R. Dunn Jewelers prides itself on providing a superior client experience for each and every person, celebrating life's most joyous occasions. To learn more, visit us in our showroom or visit: https://jrdunn.com/

J.R. Dunn Jewelers

Media Contact: Sean Dunn, Vice President

Contact Phone: 954.782.5000

Contact Email: [email protected]

https://jrdunn.com/

SOURCE J.R. Dunn Jewelers

Related Links

jrdunn.com

