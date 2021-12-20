JRL Investment Partners LLC, Owned By New Yorkers John Aiello And Robert Lewis, Acquires 60% Of Italian Soccer Team Cesena FC.

Following this transfer, concluded today in Cesena, in front of the Notary Marco Maltoni, the twenty-eight shareholders of Holding CFC SpA will continue to hold 40% of the company and will support John Aiello and Robert Lewis in the new path of corporate and sports development.

The new company structure will see Robert Lewis share the position of Co-President with John Aiello, as well as holding the position of CEO. Specific proxies will be assigned to the Director Gianluca Padovani. The new Board of Directors of Cesena FC will be comprised of Robert Lewis, John Aiello, Gianluca Padovani, Lorenzo Lelli, already a member of the previous Board of Directors, and Massimo Agostini.

The parties wish to thank Studio Chiomenti for the valuable contribution given to the positive outcome of the transaction, whose team led by lawyers Salvo Arena and Elisa Gianni acted as legal advisor to JRL Investment Partners LLC, as well as the professionals Matteo Targhini and Michele Bocchini who acted as legal advisors to Cesena FC.

Cesena FC was officially born in 2018 after the bankruptcy of AC Cesena, a club founded in 1940 that played thirteen seasons in Serie A, with the most recent in 2014. In addition to the first team, Cesena FC runs seven youth teams with over 180 kids. Cesena FC also boasts a women's section that includes seven youth teams with over 120 girls and a first team that competes in Serie B.

SOURCE Cesena FC