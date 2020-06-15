JSA is First in the Industry to Offer Intent Data Analysis to Its Telecom and Data Center Clients

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations, digital marketing and event planning services for the telecom, data center and tech industries, announces today the launch of JSA Intent Data Analysis, a unique offering that leverages advanced tools to uncover insight on key decision makers showing 'intent to buy' signals.

As part of the process, the JSA team works with clients to define an ideal customer profile, including size, location, technology and service needs. JSA uses this information to research and identify prospective new customers, by leveraging a platform that observes web browsing behavior, frequency and keyword search across 4,000+ opted-in educational and publication sites. This includes listening to 3.2M businesses across 1 billion B2B devices, researching on 6,900+ B2B topics. The team takes into account the frequency and number of people within a company who are browsing similar topics to develop a timely list of current and viable prospective companies and decision makers.

Benefits of JSA's Intent Data Analysis include:

A list of prospects who are interested in your services now versus later

Identification of relevant and current contacts within the target accounts

Ability to prioritize and customize conversations to drive better results for your business

Higher conversion rate and shorter time to close the deal

"Harnessing the power of intent data allows you to essentially find potential leads while they are in the process of trying to find you," comments Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , CEO of JSA. "It is truly the next step in digital marketing. JSA has the tools and expertise to uncover key insights into decision makers who are searching for specific topics - as shown by downloading eBooks and articles, as well as registering for webinars and subscribing to news feeds and more. These behaviors, including how often and by how many from the same company, illustrate both the company and the key decision makers' buying intent. This intel can in turn be used for very targeted outreach via LinkedIn Ads, LinkedIn direct outreach and one-on-one emails."

About JSA



Celebrating 15 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Lead Generation and Account Based Marketing (ABM), and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and tech industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the finest lead nurturing, media outreach and brand awareness services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

