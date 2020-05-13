JSA Partners with Evan Kirstel, Top Technology Social Media Influencer and B2B Thought Leader

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations, digital marketing and event planning services for the telecom, data center and tech industries, announces today a partnership with Evan Kirstel , one of the top social media influencers in the tech and telecom space. Named 4th "Most Engaging Digital Marketer in 2018" by Brand24, Kirstel is well-known in the industry for his social media connections. Through this partnership, JSA clients will have the opportunity to share their social messaging to Kirstel's vast network of more than 400,000 followers across LinkedIn, Twitter , Facebook and Instagram.

"As an influencer focused on the telecom, data center and tech space, I have known and worked with JSA throughout the years," comments Kirstel. "I've been honored to moderate JSA's live industry events, online Virtual Roundtables and even LinkedIn Chats. Our shared interests, news and networks make this partnership a great fit, and I look forward to a long working relationship with JSA and its clients."

"Influencer marketing is a growing trend within B2B," continues Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , CEO of JSA. "As one of the top social media influencers in our industry, Evan Kirstel has a proven power to 'move the needle' with meaningful social engagement for our shared professional community. We look forward to leveraging Evan's extensive social influence to give our clients an even greater edge in the crowded social media space, especially now during this pandemic outbreak, when social networking has replaced face-to-face networking."

As part of JSA's additional support it's providing to its clients during these difficult times, JSA is providing Evan's social influence to its signed retainer clients on a complimentary basis for the next three months. After this time, this service will be available as an optional client add-on to their existing social media strategy.

For any industry marketer looking to increase social reach, authenticity, and trustworthiness, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, download JSA's complimentary "7 Best Practices for Telecom Social Media in 2020" eBook here . To learn more about JSA's new partnership with Evan Kirstel and how influencer marketing can help to expand your company's social media reach, email the JSA team at sayhi@jsa.net .

About JSA

Celebrating 15 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Lead Generation/ABM Marketing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and tech industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the finest lead generation, media outreach and brand awareness services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

