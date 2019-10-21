JSX (formerly JetSuiteX) Pioneers "Above And Beyond" Noise Abatement Procedures For Air Service At John Wayne Airport

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JSX, a "hop-on" jet service offering the convenience of a private air travel experience at fares close to commercial, today announced the successful completion of its voluntary noise abatement study at Orange County's John Wayne Airport (SNA). The pioneering study resulted in JSX becoming the quietest air carrier over Newport Beach. The study, which began in September, saw JSX flights operate Embraer's noise abatement procedure combined with the quietest Instrument Departure from SNA instead of the current FAA NextGen (Next Generation) departures, which mandate lower altitudes near surrounding cities including Newport Beach.

"While our Embraer jet aircraft are already far quieter than legacy air carrier jets operating out of John Wayne Airport, we knew we could go above and beyond to lead the way on noise abatement procedures," stated JSX CEO Alex Wilcox. "While the expression is 'good fences make for good neighbors,' we believe quiet flying demonstrates our commitment to the residents of Orange County and we look forward to providing our extraordinary hop-on jet service from SNA for many years to come."

The study involved regular, daily flights from SNA in September, in which JSX flight crews used a departure procedure referred to by the FAA as MUSEL8. JSX Pilots, in cooperation with air traffic control were able to attain higher altitude when reaching the coastline, which not only reduced ground noise signature but altered the flight route over the current departure procedure for John Wayne Airport.

The current FAA NextGen procedure, HERRO3, was first introduced in the last few years and resulted in flowing air traffic directly over Newport Beach at a lower altitude and in a very confined track, thus amplifying the noise impact for residents under the flight path. By contrast, MUSEL8 is far quieter for residents by climbing faster in order to reduce the noise footprint over the affected area.

Newport Beach Councilman and resident Kevin Muldoon commented, "Having the quietest departure possible from John Wayne Airport is one of the most important issues for Newport Beach and I applaud all efforts to reduce noise impacts."

Today, most airlines serving Orange County fly Boeing 737 or Airbus A320 series aircraft. According to a FAA Advisory circular on aircraft noise1, the single-aisle aircraft, which have been in production since the 1960s and 1980s respectively, have an Effective Perceived Noise Level (EPNdB) of 7 decibels which is nearly two-times higher than JSX's faster climbing Embraer 135 aircraft. Combined with the improved "Fly Quiet" procedures, residents living under the SNA flight path should experience vastly less jet noise from JSX flights.

The results of the noise study are still being examined by JSX with an eye towards creating a voluntary noise program at Orange County for all public air carriers. Added Wilcox, "While it's in our DNA to be an industry leader, it's in the best interests of the aviation community to ensure we are doing all we can to reduce noise in this highly populated region. We all win when we work together, and we encourage other air carriers to consider following our lead at SNA."

ABOUT JSX

Founded in 2016, JSX is a hop-on jet service that's faster on the ground, more comfortable in the air and competitively priced with flights starting from $89 each way. JSX flies more than 500 weekly flights and focuses on connecting highly desirable business and leisure markets within 500 miles which means customers can save up to two hours each time they fly by avoiding crowded airports and long drives. JSX offers many industry-leading features including:

Arrive just 20 minutes before the flight from private jet terminals with no long check-in lines or waiting at crowded gates;

A quick, effortless security screening process that far exceeds TSA requirements;

Valet parking and beautifully appointed lounges with free WiFi, snacks and drinks;

A bright, spacious, modern cabin interior, featuring:

30 comfortable leather seats, each with legroom comparable to domestic airlines' first-class service;



Power outlets at every row; (high-speed internet service is set to launch in early 2020);

Free amenities for all customers including two checked bags, pets, drinks, snacks, and complimentary cocktails inflight;

Deplaning and baggage retrieval within minutes of arrival.

JSX flights may be booked directly through www.jsx.com or through codeshare partner JetBlue on multiple online travel sites. TrueBlue members may earn points on JSX flights.

JSX currently serves seven destinations daily from Burbank (BUR), Orange County (SNA), Oakland (OAK), East Bay/Napa/Concord (CCR), Las Vegas (LAS), Seattle-Boeing Field (BFI) and Phoenix (PHX) as well as seasonal service to Mammoth and pop-up service to music festivals and other special events.

JSX's luxuriously appointed Embraer 135 and 145 jets may also be chartered for group trips, corporate events or other travel. For a custom quote, contact 800-iFLYJSX.

