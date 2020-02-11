JSX Launches Seasonal Hop-On Flights To Monterey Between Burbank And Orange County

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for warmer weather, JSX – the hop-on jet service dedicated to making short haul air travel simple and joyful – has announced that it will begin seasonal flights to Monterey from both Burbank and Orange County. Tickets start at only at $99 each way and are available for booking today at jsx.com for flights beginning April 16.

In only its fourth year of operation, JSX is dramatically improving air travel for thousands each month by offering the comfort and hassle-free experience of flying between private terminals on 30-seat jets. Travelers heading to the beautiful California coastal city arrive just 20 minutes before departure and quickly check-in up to three complimentary bags. For families and adventure-seekers alike, JSX offers a seamless solution between California coasts for the perfect getaway. Once onboard, customers can kick back with business-class leg room along with free snacks and drinks, including cocktails. JSX saves customers up to two hours compared to traditional airlines, meaning travelers can spend less time getting there and more time exploring all Monterey and the surrounding area has to offer.

"JSX is continuing to connect the dots along the West Coast to give travelers a fast, fun and seamless alternative to commercial air travel," said JSX CEO Alex Wilcox. "Monterey Regional Airport has welcomed JSX with open arms and we're thrilled to bring our hop-on jet service to this iconic California destination."

Hop-on service from Burbank and Orange County will commence on April 16 with daily roundtrip flights on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday.

"We are extremely excited to welcome JSX service to Monterey," said Michael La Pier Executive Director of Monterey Region Airport. "Their unique and innovative service should be well received in our community and by those visiting our region. The Los Angeles basin is one of the most significant generators of visitors to our region. This new service will offer an affordable, luxurious and convenient way to connect the two regions like never before. As always, it is vitally important that we support this new service fully so we can enjoy the new access it provides for many years to come. We look forward to growing with JSX."

JSX operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer 135 and 145 aircraft daily from: Burbank (BUR), Las Vegas (LAS), Orange County (SNA), East Bay/Napa/Concord (CCR), Oakland (OAK), Seattle-Boeing Field (BFI) and Phoenix (PHX) and seasonal service to Mammoth Lakes (MMH) and Monterey (MRY). JSX is introducing service from its eighth destination, Portland, Oregon (PDX), on April 2.

For additional information and to purchase tickets visit jsx.com.

SOURCE JSX

