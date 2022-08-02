JT Bailey joins Get Covered as Advisor to Student Division

Technologist, student housing professional to spearhead insurance technology initiatives for student housing

NEW YORK, August. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Covered , a leading insurance technology provider for multifamily operators, managers, residents and distribution partners, today announced that JT Bailey has joined its team as an advisor to spearhead its expansion within the student housing industry.

Bailey, who currently serves as the president of an innovative reporting and operations technology platform for student housing owners and operators, brings more than a decade of student housing experience. His primary role for Get Covered will be to introduce and assist the implementation of InsurTech services at student housing communities across the country.

"We're thrilled to welcome JT to the Get Covered team," said Brandon Tobman, CEO of Get Covered. "His student housing experience and vision for utilizing technology to enhance the student housing experience will help our team advance its efforts to provide the industry with a new way to purchase and monitor renters insurance."

In addition to his role with Get Covered, Bailey is also the founder and president of Bailey Technology Group, a technology-focused consulting firm. Prior to starting his own company, Bailey served as the senior vice president of innovation for Asset Campus Housing.

"I'm honored for the opportunity to help Get Covered develop its student housing services," Bailey said. "Of all the companies I have worked with, Get Covered has been the first to prioritize the technology side of insurance. Get Covered leverages technology not only to provide the full benefits of premium coverage to residents, operators and owners, but also ancillary income in a manner that is truly seamless and effortless to leasing offices without impacting day-to-day operations."

Get Covered provides insurance technology products and services for the multifamily industry that makes buying, selling and tracking insurance as simple and seamless as possible. Modern renters can search various policies and make a customized purchase within minutes while operators can easily monitor residents' policies to certify they're in compliance.

Get Covered builds software solutions for the property insurance sector and acts as the bridge between insurance and real estate. Clients include insurance carriers, insurance agencies, property managers, landlords and membership associations who offer our insurance products to their clients, residents or members. For more information, please visit getcovered.io .

