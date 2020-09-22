Juan Albelo Joins Rizing as Head of Sales for Rizing's Sap HCM Business

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing, LLC, a privately held multinational SAP® functional and technical consulting firm and leader in the SAP SuccessFactors® ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Juan Albelo as Senior Vice President for HCM Sales and Business Development. Mr. Albelo will be responsible for global revenue generation and new business development for HCM products and services.

Juan Albelo is responsible for global revenue generation and new business development for HCM products and services

Mr. Albelo brings over 25 years of experience in cloud software sales with SAP, Oracle, and PeopleFluent. At SAP, Mr. Albelo was Senior Vice President for Global Strategic HCM Software Sales in the Cloud Business Group, providing global leadership for the Upgrade2Success Program in the Cloud Business Group. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer for an SAP SuccessFactors® implementation partner.

"Juan's expertise in giving customers the right information to achieve superior outcomes with HCM in the cloud, will benefit our entire organization as well as our clients," said Luc Hedou, Chief Executive Officer for Rizing's HCM business. "Juan's reputation in this area is of the highest caliber. His insights into the overall cloud market properly position Rizing to advance our products and services."

The addition of Juan to Rizing's HCM sales and business development team is part of Rizing's broad strategy to acquire the strongest talent to fuel growth targets that will take the company to the next level. Rizing CEO Mike Maiolo notes, "We expect the global Human Capital Management market to grow at about a 9% CAGR over by 2027 and see a huge potential for Rizing to capitalize on that with Juan's engagement. He has proven success with leading multinational organizations to achieve and exceed growth objectives."

"I am privileged to be part of Rizing's HCM team," said Mr. Albelo. "I have worked with individuals at Rizing throughout my career in the SAP space and am excited about the synergies we can all achieve together. Rizing is properly positioned to be a significant player in the growth of the HCM market."

To learn more about Rizing's HCM solutions and experience with SAP SuccessFactors®, contact [email protected].

For more information, press only:

Contact Sherryanne Meyer, Rizing Corporate Communications Director, [email protected]

About Rizing

It's the experience that matters. Rizing professionals help your business succeed at any point in your SAP journey. Rizing's objective is to empower your business to unlock the intelligent enterprise with SAP technologies, our Geospatial solutions, and our proprietary, cutting-edge products such as Blueline, Lyra, Codex, Mercury, and Hydrogen. With real-life experiences in business areas like enterprise asset management, human capital management, and consumer industries, we know how to simplify your digital transformation so that your business can be everything you want it to be. From targeted small business needs to full-scale large enterprise resource planning solutions, our SAP-certified consultants are focused on your growth. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact: Rizing, LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400, [email protected].

Related Images

juan-albelo-senior-vice-president.jpeg

Juan Albelo, Senior Vice President for HCM Sales and Business Development, Rizing LLC

Juan Albelo is responsible for global revenue generation and new business development for HCM products and services

SOURCE Rizing, LLC