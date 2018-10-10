Juan Barraza Joins Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

CALABASAS, Calif., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Barraza has recently joined Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation as a Branch Sales Manager in the Greater Los Angeles Area. Barraza's top producing team will be offering a vast range of home loan products including jumbo loans, fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs), loans for first-time homebuyers, FHA, VA and Conventional loans, and what others might term as 'hard to do' niche loans.

Barraza has a solid reputation of excellence in the mortgage industry, always working hard to meet his customers' needs, no matter how unique they may be. He brings more than 14 years of mortgage and sales experience to Fairway and is very pleased to be joining the company. Barraza looks forward to assisting clients and his business associates throughout the state of California.

"Integrity is the cornerstone of my business. I believe that the mortgage experience should be about building relationships, and helping my clients achieve their home financing goals, not just a transaction," Barraza stated. "Fairway's strong core values, multitude of products, technology, and marketing capabilities, create an unrivalled platform for success and excellent customer service. I am proud to be joining the Fairway team."

Barraza has extensive experience with first-time homebuyers, jumbo financing and government loans and his team is conveniently located in the Calabasas area. He can be reached via email at juan.barraza@fairwaymc.com or by phone at 818-601-2389.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation:

Founded in 1996 by Steve Jacobson, and named by a childhood best friend, colleague and forever member of the Fairway family, Randy Cross, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is a mortgage lender headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin and Carrollton, Texas. The company has more than 500 locations and over 6,800 employees nationwide. At Fairway, customer service is a way of life. Not only are we dedicated to finding great loan products and rates for our customers, but we also offer some of the fastest turn times in the industry. Our goal is to act as a trusted advisor, providing highly personalized service and helping clients through every step of the loan process. It's all designed to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust.

For more information, please visit our website at www.FairwayIndependentMC.com.

