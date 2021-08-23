Juan Gonzalo Migoni's new book "Tita" is a heartfelt memoir about a tender and wonderful woman whose legacy and moral values left an unforgettable mark in this world.

Migoni writes, "I would like to say to the people who now do me the favor of reading this writing, that this story was born with the sole purpose of making a small, but well-deserved tribute to a woman who dedicated forty-eight years of her life to taking care of me, educating me and protect me, but above all to give me her affection and love, the purest love of a mother.

This woman was my grandmother Cristina, Tita, as everyone call her. Everything you read in this writing is based on real life, almost everything is true except for some events. Now I leave it in your hands and your broad judgment to discern what is true and what is fiction, but be that as it may, I sincerely hope you feel identified with me at some point in this story, those of us who were fortunate to have a being like this, will be able to understand better.

Well, there is no way to thank with words what is felt inside the soul, because they simply do not exist. That is why I did this, to somehow say 'thank you', and leave a legacy to the world, even if it is very simple of what those forty-eight years that I had with me meant to me.

I also hope that this is a reminder for all those human beings who still have the fortune of having a grandmother or a mother who loves and cares for them, because when they leave, they leave us a void so great that it is impossible to fill. I then leave in your hands, this my simple contribution to the world, hoping from the heart it is to your liking and you enjoy it."

Published by Page Publishing, Juan Gonzalo Migoni's honest and benevolent story was written to provide great satisfaction and gratitude towards his grandmother. She dedicated almost five decades of her life nurturing him, and it is through this small tribute he gives back that pure love.

This work reminds the readers of those loved ones who are no longer present in this world, but their legacy will forever remain.

Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Tita" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599016/Juan_Gonzalo_Migoni.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

