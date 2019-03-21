Juan Luis Guerra Joins Billboard Latin Music Week For "The Legend Q&A" Panel

Universally recognized as one of Latin's music biggest and most towering figures, Juan Luis Guerra is widely credited with having revolutionized bachata, the traditional music of the Dominican Republic, and taken it to the world. A guitarist, singer, composer, arranger and bandleader, Guerra has placed 42 songs on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart, including six No. 1s. On Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart, he's placed 11 top 10 titles and three No. 1 albums.

"Juan Luis Guerra is living legend that continues to create and innovate. His newly-released single, 'Kitipun,' is a hit! He has inspired and continues to inspire generations of musicians. We are honored to host him in this very exclusive and rare Q&A," said Leila Cobo, Billboard's Vice President and Latin Industry Lead.

Guerra has been recognized by The Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Science as "Person of The Year" and was named "Latin Songwriter of the Year" by BMI's Latin Awards. Guerra has been awarded a variety of accolades including three Grammys, 21 Latin Grammys, and four Billboard Awards, among many others. Over the years he has collaborated with artists such as Tony Bennett, Alejandro Sanz, Luis Fonsi, Milly Quezada, Enrique Iglesias, Emmanuel, Juanes, Miguel Bose, Maná, Diego Torres, and Nelly Furtado among others. Guerra joins previously announced guests Lele Pons, Wisin & Yandel, Anuel AA, and the Rivera Family, with additional headliners and panelists to be announced in the coming weeks.

Returning for its 29th year, Latin Music Week features Q&A sessions and panels, including its signature "Star Q&As" as well as panels focusing on streaming, videos, both mainstream and Latin collaborations and more. The leading Latin music industry event will include the return of the standout Women's Panel, which became a catalyst for change in the Latin industry in 2018, as well as a panels on streaming, new business models and BMI's fabled "How I Wrote That Song" panel.

Registration to the conference will give attendees access to three days of panels, one-on-one sessions and showcases, plus tickets to the Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will air live on Telemundo on April 25. Special loyalty and early bird rates are available.

To register for the conference and awards, visit BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com .

To apply for media credentials for Billboard Latin Music Week 2019, please click here . All media submissions are due no later than Friday, April 12, 2019. Please note that submitting a credential request does NOT guarantee approval.

