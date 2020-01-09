Juan Luis Rosales's New Book La Vida Es Un Poema Y Un Poema Es La Vida, Is A Well-Thought Compendium Of Poems Inspired By A Personal Connection With The World

Rosales shares: "I just want to confess that I I have never looked for any of my writings If not, on the contrary, they have looked for me. They appear as if by magic in my thoughts, Near my ears or just before my eyes That's why I enjoy writing about people, places Or any subject of the past and present. My inspiration has been the life that I have lived Because he has given me all these little stories That today I want to share with you all…"

Published by Page Publishing, Juan Luis Rosales's new book La Vida Es un Poema y un Poema Es la Vida is the culmination of the author's realizations about life and quaintness of humanity.

Consumers who wish to delve into the unique and vivid stories of people and places told through exquisite verses can purchase La Vida Es un Poema y un Poema Es la Vida in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

