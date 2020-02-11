Juan Manuel Silvestre's New Book El Día Del Juicio Final Sabrás Lo Que Contiene, Is A Spiritual Account On The Biblical Final Judgment And Christ's Redemptive Sacrifice

The first intention of this book is that the author had to capture this story of the end with a hint of novelty at times; and at the same time, with a crude picture of reality regarding our actions, it translates a touch of all the undeniable truth by which we will all be prosecuted. Each of the chapters of this work is linked with each other with a diamond correspondence to leave us surprised at past scenes, present events, and terrible things of the future.

Similarly, it is a subject of religious nature in whose essence and intention, his genius, is often mysterious and difficult to discern, as is obvious regarding prophetic matters. For these are described in their origin—the Bible—with the definition of figures, symbols, and the resources of higher language, they usually reach almost the idea because the second exceeds the language itself.

He, Christ, must fulfill the will of the Father, stripping himself of his clothing as a priest, intercessor, and lawyer during the trial to cover himself with the garb of a firm judge of the law of freedom and love. The judgment covers all times of humanity and all people born in the past, present, and future. All will be judged, but not everyone can be saved. Although only God knows it, in truth, each person can choose to be saved or not, as this work is stable.

Published by Page Publishing, Juan Manuel Silvestre's new book El Día del Juicio Final Sabrás Lo Que Contiene references scriptures in explaining the impact of past and present circumstances that lead to the prophesies written in the Bible.

Consumers who wish to be illuminated with the divine truth concerning humanity's ultimate salvation at the end of days can purchase El Día del Juicio Final Sabrás Lo Que Contiene in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087632/Juan_Manuel_Silvestre.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

