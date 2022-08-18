Juan Martin Padilla Rojas' new book "Don't Scream! Instead, Save Your Life" is an interesting volume that teaches the importance of staying calm when caught in a strong current.

COALINGA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Juan Martin Padilla Rojas, a Mexican who now lives in Coalinga, California; has completed his new book "Don't Scream! Instead, Save Your Life": a gripping story that narrates Juan's personal experience with drowning. Juan and his wife, Blanca, are on their way to Bass Lake to go camping with their relatives. Juan wanted to try swimming in the middle of the lake for a reason. It's been known that for years, a lot of people got drowned in the rivers and lakes. Due to this, he decided to offer a good solution. Juan plans to create an instructional swimming video to help prevent this catastrophic incident. But things suddenly got out of hand while filming it. Will his knowledge be enough to get him out of that predicament?

Juan Martin Padilla Rojas

Rojas shares, "After swimming for many years, I realized that what makes us float are our lungs when we use them as floats; we do it instinctively. I also realized that knowing how to work our lungs, we have a better chance of survival if we ever get trapped in a strong current. For that reason, I began to explain my experiences because many people drown each year in different rivers and lakes, including those who know how to swim; don't be just another statistic. In this book, 'Don't scream! Instead, Save Your Life', you will understand why. In addition, it contains a story of love and adventures, and remember: Don't Scream! Instead, Save Your Life"

Published by Page Publishing, Juan Martin Padilla Rojas' informative tale is a story of love and adventure combined with water safety and drowning prevention.

Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Don't Scream! Instead, Save Your Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

