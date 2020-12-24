Juana Jaén J.'S New Book No Debo Usar Drogas, An Insightful Narrative That Teaches The Dangers Of Drug Abuse And Addiction To The Youth

It is sad to hear and see that many children and grandchildren have mistreated and sometimes even killed relatives for not providing them with money for their insane habit.

It is with great dismay that we observe that the drug situation is not only taking place in the United States but has 'contaminated' and affected the rest of the continent. Whatever happens in North America always has repercussions in the countries of Latin America.

It seems that drugs will never be eradicated by governments, but we can try to educate and guide many children from an early age, communicating with them is key.

Parents, citizens, we must cooperate with the campaign against drugs.

No Debo Usar Drogas is my contribution.

The book consists of twenty-one stories, one for each Hispanic country—Spain for being the motherland and the United States for being the Hispanic childhood of New York that inspired me to write this book.

My biggest wish is that this book helps parents start a conversation with their little ones about the dangers of drugs."

Published by Page Publishing, Juana Jaén J.'s new book No Debo Usar Drogas hopes to bridge parents, educators, and children together by reminding them of the negative impact of drugs and substance abuse on the individual and the society.

Consumers who wish to enlighten the youth on the horrors of illegal drugs can purchase No Debo Usar Drogas in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

