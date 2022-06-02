JUBAO LAUNCHES ON SLING TV

SLING TV subscribers are now able to access more than 500 hours of premium television dramas and movies from Chinese-language AVOD service Jubao

Content available in Mandarin and Cantonese, with Chinese and English subtitles

Jubao is now available as a part of the Great Wall, Jadeworld and Taiwanese Mega packages at no additional cost

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubao, the premier Chinese-language AVOD entertainment service from International Media Distribution (IMD) – part of NBCUniversal International Networks and DTC – has been added to SLING TV East Asian subscription packages. Jubao features hit movies and binge-worthy drama series from top content producers in China and Hong Kong. Jubao means "collection of treasures'' in Mandarin, a nod to the service's variety of top-quality offerings.

Jubao updates its content offerings monthly, promising viewers continued access to new and popular entertainment. Highlighted films and TV series available at launch in Mandarin and Cantonese with English subtitles include historical dramas Weaving a Tale of Love and Royal Nirvana; modern romantic drama To Dear Myself; popular action films Shock Wave, starring mega-star Andy Lau, The Rescue and Extraordinary Mission; as well as popular comedy films My Dear Liar and Some Like It Hot. Additional dramas in Mandarin with Chinese subtitles include romantic comedy drama Love Designer, starring Dilraba Dilmurat, and action thriller The Truth.