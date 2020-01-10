Jubilant Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2020 on January 13, 2020

YARDLEY, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a patient focused bio-pharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet needs in Oncology and Auto-immune disorders announced today that Syed Kazmi, President & CEO of Jubilant Therapeutics will present at Biotech Showcase 2020.

Date: Monday, January 13, 2020

Time: 3:45 p.m. PST

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco

Track: Franciscan B (Ballroom Level)

To schedule a meeting with Jubilant Therapeutics during the event, please make a request by email at BD@JubilantTx.com

About Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

Jubilant Therapeutics is a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company working to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Our advanced discovery engine integrates structure-based design and computational architecture to discover and develop novel, precision therapeutics against both first-in-class and validated but intractable targets in genetically defined patient populations. We strive for speed and efficiency by employing a business model that leverages the proven and synergistic capabilities of Jubilant Life Sciences' value chain and shared services Jubilant Therapeutics is headquartered in the U.S. with independent board and management, guided by globally renowned KOLs and SAB.

The company's lead programs include (1) First-in-class dual epigenetic inhibitor of LSD1/HDAC6 positioned to leverage specific tumor types that are dependent on both these targets, (2) First-in-class PAD4 inhibitor with potential to address unmet needs in multiple auto-immune disorders, (3) Highly selective small molecule PDL-1 inhibitors to improve quality of life with a cost effective therapy in maintenance settings and (4) Selective PRMT5 inhibitors for brain metastases and GBM. For additional information on Jubilant Therapeutics, please visit the company's website at www.jubilanttx.com.

SOURCE Jubilant Theraputics