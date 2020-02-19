Judge Cynthia M. Rufe Faces Inquiry Related To The "Mueller/Roger Stone" Fiasco

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manuel P. Asensio, the Plaintiff in the nation's first federal civil rights domestic relations case, has incorporated a federal judicial misconduct complaint against HON. CYNTHIA M. RUFE, A JUDGE OF THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA into the matter titled the "INVESTIGATION OF THE HON. JOHN G. ROBERTS, JR'S MISCONDUCT" (ICRM). The ICRM is filed with the Office of the Attorney General of the United States.

The Honorable William Pelham Barr, the Attorney General of the United States, has affirmed the Department of Justice's policy related to cases involving unauthorized and impermissible conduct by federal judges. This conduct is outside of a judge's authority or jurisdiction, therefore outside and entirely unrelated to any doctrines of independence or immunity. This policy includes statements directed at:

(1) federal judges that take it upon themselves to function as an "arbiter of separation of powers disputes between Congress and [the] Executive"

(2) federal judges that have usurped Presidential authority "either (a) by, under the rubric of "review," substituting [their] judgment for the Executive's in areas committed to the President's discretion, or (b) by assuming direct control over realms of decision-making that heretofore have been considered at the core of Presidential power."

The ICRM file contains verified legal briefs and sworn evidence concerning Chief Justice Roberts's misconduct as the presiding judge of the US Judicial Conference to preserve, protect and perpetuate the false predicate that the "domestic relations [and domestic violence] exception [DRE] to federal subject matter jurisdiction is a legitimate judicial doctrine of deference to federalism in family law."

JUDGE CYNTHIA M. RUFE'S unprecedented private notice to the press announcing a "conference call" to discuss the "Mueller/Roger Stone" fiasco is clearly one of the most blatant and consequential acts of judicial misconduct and usurpation of the Office of the America Presidency's Unitarian Executive and political power in America's history. It must be directly and forcefully addressed.

The report on Judge Rufe's misconduct is available at https://judicialconduct.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/cynthiarufe-filed.pdf and https://judicialconduct.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/RUFE-SDNYFILING.pdf

Mr. Asensio remarked, "The American people, their president, and senators and representatives, must know in detail the Attorney General of the US's policy towards Judge Ruffe's misconduct, and Chief Justice Roberts's impermissible use of his absolute control over the US Court's self-regulatory system, and the Judicial Conference."

