Judicial Watch and Election Integrity Project California Both Work to Restore Voter Confidence Nationwide

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of proposals to change voting laws and practices due to the Covid-19 virus, Judicial Watch, Inc. and Election Integrity Project California, Inc. call on lawmakers and election officials to renew their commitment to another important voting rights issue: the urgent need to clean up voter registration rolls and ensure that elections cannot be manipulated through weak laws and practices that erode voter confidence.

Judicial Watch and Election Integrity Project California joined forces in 2017 to challenge the failure of election officials in Los Angeles and Sacramento to clean up Los Angeles County's voter rolls. A 2019 settlement of that lawsuit caused changes in California's statewide voter maintenance procedures and has the potential to result in the removal of some 1.5 million inactive registrations from Los Angeles County's voter rolls.

In this election year, Judicial Watch and Election Integrity Project California jointly call upon all nonpartisan organizations interested in promoting genuinely fair and honest elections to coordinate their efforts across the election process.

"Confidence in voter rolls is a civil rights issue," declared Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "If voters don't have confidence that voter rolls are updated regularly, it undermines the integrity of our elections."

Linda Paine, President of Election Integrity Project California, added, "Our Election Integrity Project® recently served notice on the California Secretary of State for violations of the National Voter Registration Act, after identifying hundreds of thousands of registration irregularities. Our work has exposed the urgent need to clean the voter lists, especially with potential all-mail elections on the horizon."

