SARANAC LAKE, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Judith A. Pareira Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Family Law in recognition of her role as an Attorney at the Law Office of Judith A. Pareira, ESQ.

Known for building a strong rapport with their clients, the Law Office of Judith A. Pareira, ESQ specializes in providing their clients with the quality service that they deserve. Well versed in all facets of law, the law firm is equipped in handling matters in regards to Accidents, Adoptions & Stepparent Adoptions, Annulments, Child Custody, Child Support, Consultations, Disability, Divorce, Family Court, Grandparents Rights, Hearings, Legal Guardianship Litigation, Paternity Law, Protection Orders, Social Security Disability Benefits, Uncontested Divorces and more. Devoted to the veracity of their clients, the law firm is equipped in providing honest estimates of the timeliness and costs of their client's legal matters.

With over forty years of experience in health and law, Judith A. Pareira has been a practicing nurse for over twenty years and in her current role as an attorney for twenty seven years. Establishing herself as a prominent professional in the field, Pareira has specialized in the areas of Family Law, confidential advice, and health related issues. Revered for her outstanding contributions to the industry, Pareira is sought after for her expertise in the industry.

While pursuing her educational endeavors, Pareira attended St. John's University School of Law where she attained her Juris Doctor degree. In her previous years, Pareira obtained her Master's Degree in Nursing from New York University.

To further advance her professional career, Pareira is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the New York Bar Association and Franklin County Bar Association.

For more information, please visit https://www.judithpareira.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

