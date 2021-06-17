Judith L. Wood is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Judith L. Wood is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Immigration Attorney for her exemplary contributions in the legal community and her unwavering devotion to her clients around the world.

Immigration Attorney Judith L. Wood is renowned for her professional excellence in the legal community and her victories in advocating for the rights of refugees around the world. Among her vast repertoire of expertise in immigration law, she specializes in political asylum. She is currently leading a thriving practice that has garnered a commendable reputation for championing immigrants' rights for families and persecuted individuals throughout the world.

Ms. Wood is most proud of her landmark victory in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Nasseri v. Moschorak, which opened the door for women fleeing violence to seek refuge in the United States. As a result of the decision, she was the subject of a motion picture titled "Saint Judy," starring Michelle Monaghan and Alfred Molina.

Deeply passionate about social justice for the past 35 years, Ms. Wood is tireless and consistent in her fight through the Human Rights Project, a non-profit that provides assistance and protects the rights of immigrants and refugees who have been the victims of torture and violence.

A graduate of City College of New York, Ms. Wood received her Bachelor of Science in Political Science and her Bachelor of Arts degree from the Institute for International Human Rights Law in France. Her legal career began soon after obtaining her Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Pepperdine University School of Law. She became a lawyer and public defender specializing in Immigration Federal Litigation, Human Rights, Immigration Law, and Federal Litigation. Ms. Wood practices in the state of California in the Ninth and Tenth circuits and in the Fifth, Fourth, Third, Second, and Eighth District Courts.

An active member in her field, Ms. Wood maintains affiliations with the Federal Bar Association, Chair of Human Rights Section Of International Human Right Section, Los Angeles County Bar Association Member, Executive Committee, Immigration Section American Bar Association, International Bar Associate State Bar of New Mexico, American Immigration Lawyers Association, National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and National Lawyers Guild. She serves on the Board of Directors of the California State Bar. Ms. Wood has been awarded a stipend from the AILA for North Korean Defense, and was awarded "Woman of the Year" from Los Angeles Councilman David Ryu.

Having led a remarkable career in immigration law, political asylum, and human rights, Ms. Wood offered her expertise to the field as the author of numerous articles to professional journals: she has been published six times in AILA Journals, twice in ABA International Law Journal, twice in Los Angeles Lawyer, and twice in Federal Bar Magazine.

Ms. Wood would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her son, Pablo, daughter in law Elizabeth, and to her mentors, Hiram Kwan, Linton Juaquin, Judge Lauren Mathon, Judge Bruce Einhorn, and Judge Federici.

