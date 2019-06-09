Judith Light Wears Badgley Mischka Couture To 2019 Tony Awards

NEW YORK, June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka is thrilled to announce that Ms. Judith Light, Tony Award Winner and the Tony Award presenter for Best Play, will wear Badgley Mischka to tonight's annual awards celebration.

Light will wear a Badgley Mischka Couture silver pailette coatdress gown with blush velvet trim from the Spring 2019 30th Anniversary Collection.

Light, a Tony winner herself for performances in The Assembled Parties and Other Desert Cities, will be presented the humanitarian honor in recognition of her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and in the fight against HIV/AIDS. From her early involvement in the AIDS Memorial Quilt in the '80s to partaking in the 100-mile African AIDS Trek in 2002, to her continued efforts with such groups as Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS, GLAAD, and LGBT community centers around the country, Light has been committed to consistently supporting those in need.

Images:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/xw22l7letwqb5um/GettyImages-1154851671.jpg?dl=0

About Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion world with timeless glamour and luxurious designs for 30 years. Principal American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail, quality and effortless elegance. The brand has evolved from couture and evening gowns to include day dresses and sportswear, as part of life's every day celebrations. Their product categories include bridal; women's, men's and children's shoes; handbags and jewelry; children's formal wear; cold weather accessories and outerwear; fragrance; watches; swimwear; plus home furnishings and decorative accents. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com

SOURCE Badgley Mischka

