Judith Olson, Senior Physicist at ColdQuanta, Named Next Generation Leader of the Year at Women in IT Awards

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdQuanta , the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, today announced that Judith Olson, Head of the Atomic Clock Division and Senior Physicist, was named Next Generation Leader of the Year by the Women in IT Awards held in New York on September 21, 2021.

According to the Women in IT Awards, "Our 2021 winner demonstrated leadership that has been instrumental in guiding the team to reach new milestones, including taking existing techniques from the research and testing phase, into the field. In doing so, she was able to secure funding and awards to further develop this capability. Judith is breaking down barriers in her space, she serves as a thought leader in a male-dominated discipline, her work is respected, and she speaks on the subject matter to global audiences."

Olson spearheads ColdQuanta's Atomic Clock Division. Atomic clocks are a key piece of technology that reduces the reliance on GPS, which is vulnerable to security threats and loss of signal. Under Judith's leadership, ColdQuanta will deliver atomic clocks that enable new capabilities in positioning and communications for use in industries such as aerospace and defense.

"Judith's work continues to be of vital importance to ColdQuanta and the industry at large," said Scott Faris, CEO of ColdQuanta. "Her leadership has been instrumental in guiding the team to reach new milestones, including taking existing atomic and optical techniques from the laboratory into the field."

The Women in IT Awards also recognized Olson for her mentorship, stating, "She is also a mentor and has created a community via monthly events that she facilitates and is actively involved in community tutoring and STEM outreach events. She understands the power of diversity within companies, especially in leadership ranks. She is showing young women what is possible in the world of science by breaking down stereotypes of how a leader should act, feel, speak and look in the workplace. She has most certainly laid the groundwork for other diverse candidates entering the organization and this field of expertise."

About ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta is the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, the most scalable, versatile, and commercially viable application of quantum. The company operates three lines of business - Quantum Computing, Devices and Machines, and Quantum Research-as-a-Service. The Quantum Computing division is developing the launch of Hilbert 1.0, a cloud-based 100 qubit quantum computer. The Devices and Machines division provides products for quantum computing companies and quantum lab environments. Quantum Research-as-a-Service supports the government and enterprises in developing quantum inertial sensing, radio frequency receivers, and networking technologies, including high precision clock prototypes. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Madison, Wisconsin and Oxford, UK. Find out more at www.coldquanta.com.

The name ColdQuanta and the ColdQuanta logo are both registered trademarks of ColdQuanta, Inc.

SOURCE ColdQuanta, Inc.