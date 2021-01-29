Judy Prescott Marshall Announces New Book STILL CRAZY, on Pre-order Today!

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do men cheat on near-perfect women? Writer and founder of the Be Strong Enough Series answers that very question in her novel, Still Crazy. Julie and Dan Holliday's lives are the definition of perfect. They have it all: a million-dollar business, properties (including a beautiful home), and a dog. Julie is the perfect wife; she is loving, sensuous, and loyal, with adoration for her husband, yet she is in constant fear that her husband and perfect life is all a facade on the brink of collapse. She finds a note on her husband's desk and is terrified that her suspicions are about to be confirmed. Every time she confronts him, he calls her crazy. Having had enough and determined to live a life afresh without a cheating husband and paranoia, Julie sells her business and properties, packs her bags, and disappears without a trace. Unbeknownst to her, her chapter with Dan is far from over because love may just have other plans for these two.

Prescott Marshall earned her certificate – Write Your First Novel from Michigan State University. She is represented by, Black Hawk Literary Agency.

Early Praise for Still Crazy:

James A. Cox, Editor-in-Chief, Midwest Book Review, Oregon, Wisconsin:

I'm very pleased to announce that the November 2020 issue of our online book review magazine "Small Press Bookwatch" features a review of Still Crazy. Deftly scripted by an author with a genuine flair for the kind of entertaining and narrative driven storytelling that will swiftly engage and keep the reader's total attention.

Janet Pole Cousineau, Librarian:

The book has some great characters and a gripping plot and I will highly recommend it to book clubs as we ladies love to talk about issues like this. FABULOUS BOOK – READ IT! [Capitalization in original]

BookLife Reviews – Still Crazy:

This cozy tribute to faith and unconditional love will please hopeless romantics. Great for fans of Debbie Macomber and Nicholas Sparks.

Still Crazy featured in the January 11, 2021 issue of Publisher's Weekly Magazine: Julie's bakery is cozily described, down to the cookbooks on its shelves. And when the action shifts to Rhode Island, readers will find picturesque landscape and Julie's colorful gardens providing a dazzling backdrop for her success as an innkeeper.

Still Crazy: Book One in the Be Strong Enough Series, is available for pre-order NOW, and will officially be available for direct sales everywhere books are sold on April 1, 2021.

Prescott Marshall invites readers to follow one woman's journey through pain, betrayal, and forgiveness as she learns to hold onto her faith and, for the first time in her life trust in herself.

To request an interview or press copy of Still Crazy, please contact the author at https://linktr.ee/JPMarshall

