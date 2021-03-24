Juice Products Association Announces Winner of Creative New Beginnings Recipe Contest

"We were so excited about these recipes because they highlight the versatility and the added nutrition juices can bring to a dish," said Diane Welland MS, RD, Director of Nutrition Communications for JPA, "in the winning recipe juice combines with a wealth of vegetables as well as healthy lentils to create a symphony of flavors. The second prize winner shows how one simple addition, pineapple juice, can raise baked salmon to new levels, both from a culinary perspective and a nutrition perspective."

These winning recipes can be highlighted during March, National Nutrition Month or served up anytime throughout t-he year. Boyd's Pomegranate Vegetable Soup, the perfect marriage between fruit juice and healthy ingredients like red lentils, carrots, and spinach, takes only 40 minutes to create and is vegan-friendly. Similarly, McDowell's salmon recipe consists of only four simple ingredients, perfect for those adhering to a pescatarian diet or Mediterranean diet lifestyle, or for those celebrating the Lenten season. To find other entries from the recipe contest, visit the Sip Smarter website.

In addition to providing a number of vitamins, minerals, and bioactives, 100% juice has many positive health benefits. According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, one cup of 100% fruit juice is equivalent to one cup of fruit and contains similar nutrients to the fruit it is squeezed from. Plus, juice complements fruit and when consumed in appropriate amounts, is an affordable way for both children and adults to meet their daily fruit goals.

###

The Juice Products Association (JPA) is the trade association representing the fruit and juice products industry. The association's Sip Smarter campaign shares the latest scientific research on juice as well as nutritional resources to help encourage Americans to consume more fruits and vegetables in all forms – including 100% juice. You can follow the Sip Smarter campaign on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. For more information, please visit www.sipsmarter.org.

Contact:

Danielle Meyer

(212) 297-2107

[email protected]

SOURCE Juice Products Association

Related Links

http://www.juiceproducts.org/

