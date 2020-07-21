JuiceBar Introduces New Line of Flexible EV Chargers; Innovations Noted for Speed, Safety, Network Options

SOUTH NORWALK, Conn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JuiceBar®, a manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations known for their sleek design and cutting-edge technology, announced today that it has launched an innovative line of chargers that deliver the safest and fastest electric vehicle charging experience and which do not require network servicing agreements.

JuiceBar Gen 3 charging stations installed at Pride Stores in Massachusetts.

"Our JuiceBar Gen 3 Chargers were designed to respond to the demands of property owners, installation partners and EV drivers," said Paul Vosper, President and CEO of JuiceBar. "JuiceBar has future-proofed its Gen 3 chargers by providing the highest levels of power and charging speeds in preparation for the longer range EVs and the increased demands of mass-market adoption. The Gen 3 48-amp is 60% faster than the industry's standard 30-amp Level 2 charger, and the Gen 3 80-amp charging speed is more than 2.5X the speed of the average Level 2 charger."

As the most powerful Level 2 EV charger on the market, the Gen 3 eliminates installation and maintenance worries of our clients while providing the most reliable and flexible service to their customers, employees, and guests.

Unlike most chargers on the market, the Gen 3 does not force buyers onto a proprietary subscription-based network. Instead, property owners can choose their own network, a degree of flexibility that utilities throughout the country are encouraging as the marketplace for EVs evolves and buyers demand competitive pricing, new options to generate revenue and manage electricity usage.

The JuiceBar Gen 3 carries on the timeless design of the original JuiceBar charging station which was developed with BMW Designworks USA. The JuiceBar design provides owners with options to customize their chargers with logos and unique designs, allowing brand building and advertising opportunities.

The Gen 3, which meets the Society of Automotive Engineers' recommendations for Level 2 charging, is available with single and dual ports and supports higher charging speeds with 32, 40, 48 and 80-amp power levels. Other features include double safety relay switches, easy installation, a weatherproof wall or pedestal mounted aluminum enclosure, and the first integrated cord management system to reduce tripping and arcing risk.

"We are excited to be the first company in Massachusetts installing the JuiceBar Gen 3 charging station in multiple locations in the U.S.," said Bob Bolduc, CEO Of Pride Stores. "Pride is dedicated to making it easy for our customers and employees to reduce their carbon footprint by installing JuiceBar Gen 3 chargers at multiple Pride locations."

Since 2009, JuiceBar's consultative approach has helped hundreds of customers navigate through the early phases of EV charging station infrastructure and network decisions.

"We are thrilled to be one of the first companies installing JuiceBar Gen 3 charging stations at 3 locations in the U.S.," said Sam Cooper, Associate Director Facilities Operations at Regeneron. "Our company appreciates the hardware upgrades that JuiceBar implemented for us during our 5-year relationship. JuiceBar's continued flexibility and enhancements based on real use feedback on prior models has us excited to install this new Gen 3 product with its advanced features."

As the demand for electric vehicles continues to surge, JuiceBar has geared up to meet the demand from leading workplaces, apartment complexes, hotels, hospitals, universities, real estate companies, charger hubs and municipalities for fast, safe and reliable EV charging stations.

About JuiceBar

JuiceBar has been leading the EV Charger rEVolution since 2009 and is committed to building a national EV charging infrastructure that sustains the environment for future generations. Our chargers are deployed across >100 cities in the United States and Canada and are manufactured and assembled in the U.S.A. We are recognized for our technology, elegant and resilient charger designs with custom branding, a superior user experience, and our ability to consult and guide buyers through a cost-effective transition to e-mobility solutions. www.JuiceBarEV.com

Interested in learning how JuiceBar can help your company? Contact us here to set up a meeting or visit www.JuiceBarGen3.com.

SOURCE JuiceBar

Related Links

https://www.juicebarev.com

