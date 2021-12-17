Juicer Market to Record 6.34% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | AB Electrolux Announced the Acquisition of La Compagnie du SAV in July 2021| Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Cuisinart, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Sharp Corp., among others.

10+ – Including AB Electrolux, Breville Inc., Cuisinart, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Sharp Corp., among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Product (centrifugal juicer, masticating juicer, and triturating juicer) and End-user (residential and commercial)

Product (centrifugal juicer, masticating juicer, and triturating juicer) and End-user (residential and commercial) Geographies: APAC ( India and China ), Europe (UK and Germany ), North America (US), MEA, and South America

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Juicer Market Share in Household Appliances Industry is expected to increase by USD 700.33 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.91%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions. China and India are the key markets for juicers. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The juicer market is fragmented. There are other prominent vendors that hold a significant position in the market. The market demands innovation, as product differentiation is low. Moreover, companies must sustain in a highly competitive market in terms of pricing and data accuracy requirements to gain market share. In July 2021, AB Electrolux announced the acquisition of La Compagnie du SAV, the main French independent service provider specialized in repairing domestic appliances.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The juicer market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for juicers in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing health and wellness trend, particularly in emerging countries such as China and India, is driving the growth of the juicer market in APAC.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

Juicer Market Driver:

Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles:

The rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are driving the growth of the juicer market. The rapid economic growth in developing countries in APAC, such as China and India , has resulted in a significant increase in the disposable income of consumers. The significant shift in the lifestyles of consumers, owing to the growing urbanization and consumerism, has led to a rapid rise in the consumption of homemade products. The growing use of preservatives and other chemicals in packaged food is compelling consumers to look for convenient health-conscious options.

The rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are driving the growth of the juicer market. The rapid economic growth in developing countries in APAC, such as and , has resulted in a significant increase in the disposable income of consumers. The significant shift in the lifestyles of consumers, owing to the growing urbanization and consumerism, has led to a rapid rise in the consumption of homemade products. The growing use of preservatives and other chemicals in packaged food is compelling consumers to look for convenient health-conscious options. Juicer Market Challenge:

Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs:

The market price of juicer depends on various factors such as the manufacturing costs, labor costs, prices of raw materials, as well as transportation and marketing costs. Manufacturing costs, labor costs, and prices of raw materials account for a major portion of the price. Any fluctuations in the prices of raw materials directly impact the price of the juicer and the profit margins of manufacturers. Fluctuations in the prices of fuel affect the costs incurred on the transportation of raw materials, thus affecting the final product.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Household Kitchen Blenders Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The household kitchen blenders market share is expected to increase by USD 781.62 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70%. Download Free Sample Report

The household kitchen blenders market share is expected to increase by from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70%. Capsule Coffee Machine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The capsule coffee machine market share is expected to increase by USD 11.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%. Download Free Sample Report

Scope of Report Features Included Data Base year for market size assessment 2021 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum and forecast Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.91% Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Cuisinart, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., and Sharp Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio