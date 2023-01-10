Juices market size to grow by USD 104.21 billion growth opportunities led by Archer Daniels Midland Co, BevNET.com Inc, Binghatti Holding Ltd - Technavio

Jan 10, 2023, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The juices market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, focusing on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.
The juices market size is forecast to grow by USD 104.21 billion estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio.
Juices market 2023-2027: Scope
The juices market report covers the following areas:
Juices market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Product
- Fruit juices: The market share growth by the fruit juices segment will be significant during the forecast period. The expansion of the fruit juices segment can be attributed to the rising consumption of processed food items like fruit juices as well as the rising consumer desire for nutrient-dense foods due to the rising incidence of illnesses linked to dietary habits. Vendors in the market are providing a variety of organic juices as customers in this market segment are actively moving to the consumption of organic food and drinks, including organic juices. As a result, the market's fruit juices category is expected to increase due to the availability of organic fruit juices.
- Vegetable juices
- Others
- Region
- Europe: Europe will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Due to the growing health concerns linked to the high sugar content in many juices, the juice market in Europe is predicted to develop at a moderate rate during the projection period. Additionally, vendors are putting a lot of effort into providing innovative products, including juices that are cold-pressed and high-pressure processed and cost more than regular juices. This will boost their profit margin throughout the course of the projection period.
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- India
- South America
- Chile
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Juices market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis
Archer Daniels Midland Co., BevNET.com Inc., Binghatti Holding Ltd, Bostan Juice, Campbell Soup Co., Citrus World Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Eckes Granini Group GmbH, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Motts LLP, National Beverage Corp., National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, Nestle SA, NutriAsia Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vilore Foods Co. Inc., and WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients USA Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
What are the key data covered in the juices market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the juices market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the juices market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the juices market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of juices market vendors
|
Juices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
166
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 104.21 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
7.23
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 39%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Archer Daniels Midland Co., BevNET.com Inc., Binghatti Holding Ltd, Bostan Juice, Campbell Soup Co., Citrus World Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Eckes Granini Group GmbH, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Motts LLP, National Beverage Corp., National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, Nestle SA, NutriAsia Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vilore Foods Co. Inc., and WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients USA Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global juices market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global juices market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Fruit juices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fruit juices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Vegetable juices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Vegetable juices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Exhibit 112: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Binghatti Holding Ltd
- Exhibit 116: Binghatti Holding Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Binghatti Holding Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Binghatti Holding Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.5 Bostan Juice
- Exhibit 119: Bostan Juice - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Bostan Juice - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Bostan Juice - Key offerings
- 12.6 Campbell Soup Co.
- Exhibit 122: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Citrus World Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Citrus World Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Citrus World Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Citrus World Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Dabur India Ltd.
- Exhibit 129: Dabur India Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Dabur India Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Dabur India Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Dabur India Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Eckes Granini Group GmbH
- Exhibit 133: Eckes Granini Group GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Eckes Granini Group GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Eckes Granini Group GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.10 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 National Council of Farmer Cooperatives
- Exhibit 141: National Council of Farmer Cooperatives - Overview
- Exhibit 142: National Council of Farmer Cooperatives - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: National Council of Farmer Cooperatives - Key offerings
- 12.12 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 144: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 12.13 NutriAsia Inc.
- Exhibit 149: NutriAsia Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: NutriAsia Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: NutriAsia Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc
- Exhibit 152: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc - Key offerings
- 12.15 PepsiCo Inc.
- Exhibit 155: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 158: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Suntory Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 160: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.17 The Coca Cola Co.
- Exhibit 164: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 167: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 174: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations
